JTI top patent applicant

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) was one of the top 100 applicants at the European Patent Office (EPO), according to the EPO’s Patent Index 2019.

“Our position as one of the top applicants at the EPO demonstrates our commitment to innovation and is the result of extensive in-house research and development,” said Stephane Hedarchet, intellectual property vice president for JTI. “We are constantly developing new technologies and products, notably for our Ploom and Logic vaping products, that better serve the needs of our consumers.”

Globally, the JT Group has 4,200 granted patents and 2,800 pending patent applications. The group filed 357 priority applications in 2019.

Industrywide, patent applications for reduced-risk products more than doubled last year.

