Broughton expands

Broughton Nicotine Services has launched an in-house toxicology services division to increase capacity and to better assess the adverse effects of chemical substances associated with e-cigarettes across the global tobacco and nicotine industries.

The addition of this division aims to support companies working in the electronic nicotine-delivery system sector as they collectively strive for a smoke-free future.

The new division is led by Chris Allen, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs for Broughton Nicotine Services, and headed by Fozia Saleem, director of scientific affairs and program management for the company.

“We are pleased to launch this new service for clients to complement our initial extensive investment into analytical services to meet the full requirements of premarket applications in the U.K., U.S. and emerging regulated markets,” said Allen. “Having an experienced team of toxicologists and nonclinical experts on site collaborating with our analytical team and external suppliers will help us leverage improved efficiencies for clients and accelerate compilation of scientific data for regulatory projects.”

Broughton Nicotine Services’ new toxicology services division will deliver quantitative risk assessments as well as regulatory in vitro toxicity testing.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Harm reduction, Science