Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has appointed John Freda as general manager of its operations in the Philippines.

Freda was previously vice president of marketing and sales for JTI Asia-Pacific as well as head of consumer and trade marketing in Germany, general manager in Ireland, Hungary and Slovenia, and he held other senior sales and marketing roles within JTI. He previously worked with the U.K. tobacco company Gallaher.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, People