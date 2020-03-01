New leadership in Bangladesh

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has appointed Neil Coupland as its new managing director in Bangladesh, reports The Daily Star, citing a company press release.

According to JTI, Coupland has nearly three decades’ experience in tobacco and related industries, working for companies such as British American Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco and security solutions provider Sicpa.

Coupland joined JTI in 2008 as general manager of Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria before taking on the role for Poland and Middle Americas.

“I am really excited to be in Bangladesh where the country is going through a transformation with a thriving economy, improved investment climate and pulsating energy around,” said Coupland.

“I am looking forward to work with the different stakeholders in and outside of our business to create JTI in Bangladesh as a role model of foreign investment contributing to the economy, people development and community investment.”

Category: Breaking News, People