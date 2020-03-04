New MD at JTI Germany

Peter Kilburg took over as managing director of Japan Tobacco International (JTI) in Germany on March 1, 2020.

Kilburg succeeds Jon H. Moore, who held the role as interim since April 2019. Moore will work at JTI’s Geneva headquarters in the global manufacturing performance improvement sector.

Kilburg is a mechanical engineer and business economist. His career at JTI began at the company’s Trier plant in 2001 in the finance department, and he has held various positions within the global supply chain. He worked as director of purchasing, logistics and production planning in the Trier plant and as CFO of JTI in Germany.

Category: Breaking News, People