PMI names diversity officer

Silke Muenster has been named Philip Morris International’s (PMI) first chief diversity officer. Transitioning from her current role as vice president of market research at PMI, Muenster’s new position became effective March 15, 2020, and is based in the company’s operating center in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The company aims to increase the representation of women in management roles across the organization to 40 percent by 2022 based on evidence that shows that companies with diversity in the workplace achieve better results and have more satisfied employees at every level. Right now, women make up 36 percent of management roles at PMI—an increase of 6 percentage points since year end 2014.

Muenster joined PMI in 2011. She was director of market and consumer research until 2012 when she became vice president of market research.

Prior to joining PMI, Muenster spent 12 years in leading research roles at the Coca-Cola Company, four years at Apollinaris & Schweppes and four years at Marbert Kosmetik. She began her career at Research International after earning her degree in mathematics from Ruhr University Bochum in Germany.

Category: Breaking News, People